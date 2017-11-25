New York Mets

The Mets Police
Walker

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I spoil newspaper article headline by telling you it’s Neil Walker

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

... Thor with a joke about being named SI’s man of the year that the MSM part of Mets Twitter is giggling about but it’s really not entertaining at all guys.  So ...

Tweets