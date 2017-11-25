New York Mets

WFAN
President_donald_trump_gettyimages-874644132

Mets Ace Pokes Fun At President Trump’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Tweet

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

... to have displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs. Mets ace Noah Syndergaard poked fun at the back-and-forth early Saturday morning, ...

Tweets