New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jon-matlack

The Underrated Lefty, Jon Matlack

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 4m

... rformances, you would have almost expected Matlack to be given a shot at the Mets’ rotation in 1969 or 1970 at the latest. But starting pitching was the Mets...

Tweets