New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_9389474_5ex2k7qo_5rfydpbh

Cyber Monday deals: Who are the Mets' best contracts?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 15s

... 40-man roster.  Guillorme, 23, is considered the 11th-ranked prospect in the Mets organization, according to . He hit .283/.376/.331 with one home run and 43 ...

Tweets