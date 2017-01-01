New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ron-hunt-in-action-e1484155750448

Mets Memories: Ron Hunt, Pete Rose and Bobby Klaus

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 1m

... base. Yet less than two weeks after Ron Hunt started the All Star game, the Mets purchased Bobby Klaus from the Reds, immediately installed him at second bas ...

Tweets