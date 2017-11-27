New York Mets

New York Post
Krishka-harvey

Matt Harvey getting close to blond bombshell Kristina Krishka

by: Emily Smith, Ian Mohr, Oli Coleman New York Post 4m

... supermodel gal pal partying with her ex, NFL star Julian Edelman, led to the Mets pitcher skipping a May game over an alleged “migraine,” and wound up suspend ...

Tweets