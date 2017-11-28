New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Prospect Nido learns from '17 MLB, AFL stints
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
... made a lot of good adjustments last year, and I think he's still adjusting," Mets director of player development Ian Levin said earlier this year. "Double-A i ...
Tweets
-
The Judge/Smith comparisons are driving me insane, there’s nothing there. Whether or not you agree, the Mets drivin… https://t.co/7fRST4itK9Blogger / Podcaster
-
i live in miami. guessin my invite got lost in the mail.SLATER SCOOP: Derek Jeter hosting private breakfast tomorrow. Multiple invitees tell me it’s to gain interest in fi… https://t.co/uFkjTIxEihBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @goodfundies: @PSLToFlushing @mikemayerMMO @DSzymborski @MetsBrian Conforto was supposed to a below average fielder. Dom was supp… https://t.co/YWkgKDhrmTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RisingAppleBlog: We're recording another podcast episode tonight! So tweet us those questions #MetsTwitter!Blogger / Podcaster
-
METS ZIPS COME EARLY THIS YEAR YAYYYYYYHere's a rough depth chart for the New York Mets with WAR projections c/o @DSzymborski. Full post tomorrow at fangr… https://t.co/Nc1uKU8LlqBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s all your fault!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets