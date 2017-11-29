New York Mets

The Mets Police
Artbb-16c2s-17tn-0468-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: in which people complain about how Dom Smith dresses

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... all kinds of things and I don’t get it.  Dom is quickly becoming my favorite Mets player because of all the weirdness this off-season. And for a guy who is su ...

Tweets