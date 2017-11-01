New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10392758_154511658_lowres

Nats Top Prospect Victor Robles Likely To Start Year In Triple-A

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

... ars include $500K in performance bonuses. The Baltimore Orioles inked formed Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada to a minor league deal, the team announced Tuesday. ...

Tweets