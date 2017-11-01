New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese%252527s%252bpieces

Reese Kaplan -- Trades: A Cautionary Tale

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 3m

... The 36 year old Guthrie was actually quite good in his single season for the Mets – 68 games and a 2.44 ERA in middle relief – but Ventura’s bat was sorely mi ...

Tweets