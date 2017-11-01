New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Kyle%252bregnault

Mack’s Apple’s – Regnault, Jannis, and Pobereyko: The Indy Kings

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

... Jannis was plucked from the Ducks in the middle of that season and began his Mets career that has so far ended with a 8-7, 3.60 stint for Binghamton last seas ...

Tweets