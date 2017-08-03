New York Mets

CBS Sports
Usatsi-10192510-jay-bruce-mets-hr

MLB Hot Stove: Mets reportedly interested in reunion with free agent Jay Bruce - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 2m

... ade an outfielder, but he's a defensive liability these days. As for why the Mets might need help at first base, Carig's piece has that story.  Bruce of cours ...

Tweets