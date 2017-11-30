New York Mets

Hardball Talk
669999484-e1498246870784

Report: Mets, Jay Bruce interested in a reunion

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m

... .324/.508 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI in 617 plate appearances between the Mets and Indians last season. The Mets have nearly $121 million committed for the ...

Tweets