New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets and Jay Bruce are talking possible reunion
by: Richard Heaton — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
... nd of power again once the 2018 season begins. Between the Mets and Indians, Bruce also went on to drive in 101 runs, just the second time i ...
Tweets
-
New Post: Giants Front Office Meeting With Stanton’s Agents https://t.co/m5T7TrzJfV #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
These Thursday night games seem to get more unwatchable as the season goes along.TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets and Jay Bruce have mutual interest in a reunion: https://t.co/S0ukdKfYMMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/DONWvcpckL On MLB Now talking about timeline for Ohtani and how he might be recruited.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @pattonoswalt: Anyone struggling with depression, read this thread. Thank you @danharmon https://t.co/vaMlhkZu7hTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets