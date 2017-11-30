New York Mets

Rising Apple
815151638-colorado-rockies-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets and Jay Bruce are talking possible reunion

by: Richard Heaton Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

... nd of power again once the 2018 season begins. Between the Mets and Indians, Bruce also went on to drive in 101 runs, just the second time i ...

Tweets