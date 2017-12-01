New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Draft

Tom Brennan - OTHER VIEWS ON METS DRAFTING

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... 92). (A little hard to read the bar chart, so it looked like 66 players from Mets drafts to me). In aggregate WAR, the Mets rank 20th, with a WAR of around 20 ...

Tweets