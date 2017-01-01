New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
B273a6bb5255297e0b67dae19fd93e60

The Mets want Jay Bruce for three years. He’d like five.

by: NBC Sports Yahoo Sports 2m

... son, but his defense has degraded steadily over the years. At the moment the Mets’ biggest need is in center field, which Bruce can’t handle, but right fielde ...

Tweets