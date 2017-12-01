New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
858461290.jpg

Mets free agency: The Mets and Jay Bruce are interested in getting back together

by: Aaron Yorke SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... 8 season, and he doesn’t play very good defense, so it’s hard to imagine the Mets going more than three years with him. With both and locked into outfield spo ...

Tweets