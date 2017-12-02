New York Mets

The Mets Police
20131217-173040

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Secret Santa, Mets solve big drone problem, Harvey gets contract

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... as actually one to two drones a day in their airspace.” (link) I am glad the Mets want us safe from the scourge of drones.  There might be a serial killer in ...

Tweets