New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shohei Ohtani is only a pipe dream for the Mets
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 32s
... talk to him. But this should be seen as a positive, due to the fact that the Mets would be spending the same amount of money on Ohtani that the Yankees or Dod ...
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: QBC PLAYER TEASE https://t.co/9TFmDGp5GpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Aaron Boone’s dad sees similarities with former Yankees manager Joe Torre https://t.co/KR82pZRoO2 via @marccarigBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Poor bases. Just need someone to love them.@metspolice I got plentyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Actual baseball aside, in terms of brand, tv, tickets, buzz and the rebuild - yep!! And let him pitch too.Go get him, pay whatever it takes. https://t.co/VWnm9PnKV4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @IguanaFlats: @metspolice The cap industry is a huge machine. Wholesale costs for caps like those are more than you would think,… https://t.co/5sxleJlaAOBlogger / Podcaster
-
I previewed the #Rule5Draft this morning on @MetsMerized: https://t.co/4AhNDzBuQo #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets