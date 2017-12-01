New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shohei Ohtani won't sign with the Mets
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
... at he would not be signing with them on Sunday and it doesn't sound like the Mets were ever really in the race to begin with. Their multimedia presentation co ...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: Yankees informed they are out of the running to land Shohei Otani, Mets also eliminated - @PeterBotte… https://t.co/0Bf7Bp55UtNewspaper / Magazine
-
Looks like the Angels are indeed in the Ohtani hunt#Angels now confirmed for Ohtani meeting. Known list of teams still in mix, per sources and reports: #Mariners;… https://t.co/tYxvFkkRmOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TweetDads: Carson Wentz: I’m having an MVP caliber season. Russell Wilson: Hold my Recovery Water®.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JDMorgan: This guy. @DangeRussWilson and my @Seahawks played one hell of a game tonight... Proud of you guys! Here we go 12’s… https://t.co/MnMqVrFikTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets