New York Mets

nj.com
23860705-standard

MLB trade rumors: Phillies' Cesar Hernandez to Mets?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... il after the 2020 season) and a picture of a valuable player emerges. If the Mets want to pry away a prime-age player with three years of team control left, i ...

Tweets