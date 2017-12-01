New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10319160_154511658_lowres

MMO Free Agent Profile: Carlos Gonzalez, OF

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... be a terribly big investment to ink Gonzalez on a one-year pact, I think the Mets first want to try and sign an outfielder that could also slot into first bas ...

Tweets