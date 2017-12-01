New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kevin Plawecki May Be Inheriting The New York Mets’ Santa Curse
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
... 0 games and dealing with several shoulder injuries that derailed a promising Mets’ career. 2008: Mike Pelfrey was chosen to play Santa after a solid rookie ye ...
Tweets
-
T-Shirt Guy’s cool Mets Holiday Sweater style t-shirts https://t.co/EgxJOzyKUBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ConIsles: 1. Montauk 2. West Hampton 3. Garden City 4. Great Neck 5. Roslyn I️ mean anywhere on the island with what the is… https://t.co/OyXs8lWp2OBlogger / Podcaster
-
Very interesting to see Reed losing to Shaw by a decent margin, if you asked the same question in October I think y…I'm curious, Mets fans: Assuming closers (Holland, Davis) are off the table: Which of the second tier relievers are you hoping for?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @oxygencdcom: Dwight Gooden Puts on a Santa Suit, but the Scene Is Hardly Festive https://t.co/NmYjmWedFIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: The Red Sox announce that Rockies RHP Chad Bettis has won the 2017 Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually to a major… https://t.co/pvGBtyJzuMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In honor of Noah Syndergaard 2-HR game earning "Mets Classic status, here are the pitch locations for his 4 HRBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets