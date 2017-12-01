New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10310790

Kevin Plawecki May Be Inheriting The New York Mets’ Santa Curse

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

... 0 games and dealing with several shoulder injuries that derailed a promising Mets’ career. 2008: Mike Pelfrey was chosen to play Santa after a solid rookie ye ...

Tweets