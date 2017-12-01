New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10298460_154511658_lowres

Billy Hamilton Generating Trade Interest, Mets Liked Him in Past

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

... according to MLB Trade Rumors and is under team control for two seasons. The Mets already have a defensive minded center fielder on the roster in Juan Lagares ...

Tweets