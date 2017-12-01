New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10337619_154511658_lowres

Add Mitch Moreland to List of Potential Mets First Baseman

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 43s

... debut struggles from Dominic Smith, as well as conditioning issues, have the Mets concerned about him being a starter on a team that wants to contend in 2018. ...

Tweets