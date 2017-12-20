New York Mets

Fox Sports
201712071212439763998-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Syndergaard: Weight lifted from lat muscle, not shoulders

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

... him to seven starts and 30 1/3 innings. He made just two appearances for the Mets in his return from the injury, throwing five pitches over an inning against ...

Tweets