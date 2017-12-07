New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Jose Reyes Mets bat turned into a bottle opener
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
... .com/I2h7JqnJF3 — Darren Meenan (@DarrenJMeenan) December 7, 2017 Obligatory Mets Holiday Party pics Advertisements If you like the site, help us out by shari ...
Tweets
-
Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, and @TitosVodka@ChrisCarlin what’s the recipe for #IkeJuice?TV / Radio Personality
-
Haven't given them any. Hell, I need it.@ChrisCarlin what advice have you given your cohosts about doing radio in ny and on the FAN?TV / Radio Personality
-
A miracle drug that will allow you to "eat the fat away" hits the market. Manish Mehta will write less obnoxiously.…@ChrisCarlin Bold predictions for 2018?TV / Radio Personality
-
Inside Baseball: my hall of fame ballot, and my explanation on all my yeas and nays for all 33 candidates. (the com… https://t.co/zK31ePSPDeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Miller's Twist pretzel, or mac n cheese balls at Beck's https://t.co/yqOY3068diTV / Radio Personality
-
Dave Gettleman. Assembled a SB team in Carolina. Has to get better with players.@ChrisCarlin who should be Giants new GM?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets