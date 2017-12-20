New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10258441_154511658_lowres

2017 Mets Report Card: Chris Flexen, RHP

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

... et. As a result, the Mets reached to call-up Flexen. He made his MLB debut on July 27 against the San ...

Tweets