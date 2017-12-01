New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
470566408.jpg

Mets finish 28th in FanGraphs’ front-office ratings

by: Aaron Yorke SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55s

... ncy in 2011 to the National League pennant in 2015 — rated so low in a . The Mets were ranked 28th out of 30 teams in the crowd-sourced survey that asked read ...

Tweets