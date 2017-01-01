New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

If allowed, Noah Syndergaard would also choose to play right field

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... 4.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs.com. Read More Share: Amed Rosario hopes the Mets re-sign his mentor, Jose Reyes By Matthew Cerrone | Dec 2 | 1:05PM Share: Au ...

Tweets