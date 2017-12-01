New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- What We Want vs. What We'll Get
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 4m
... guy who relies on his legs coming into his age 32 season. I could see the Mets potentially going higher on the AAV for his services but cutting off the dea ...
Tweets
-
RT @SonnyGray2: Patiently waiting ????Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No comment.TV / Radio Network
-
Mets Morning News: Front office fail https://t.co/pitLXog0dzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yanks trade for Giancarlo Stanton, Mets interested in signing Adam Lind. Thanks, Wilpons.Blogger / Podcaster
-
oof.@rpopski @shewad @michaelgbaron Even though Jetes retired, he still comes through in the clutch for the #YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
-
For a few days, anyway.Starlin Castro still has $21 million remaining in contract that the #Marlins will assumeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets