Mets will call Marlins about Starlin Castro: source
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 2m
... Stanton, but the second baseman may not need to change addresses just yet. A Mets team source confirmed to the News on Saturday that once the Stanton deal is ...
Tweets
So a week before the new Star Wars, does this trade mean the Evil Empire moniker is officially back?Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets will reportedly talk to Marlins about Starlin Castro https://t.co/Uq5Zbud3BQBlogger / Podcaster
Since we’re discussing trades… Mets have made it clear to other teams that they’re open to trading starting pitcher… https://t.co/kikizpO4A8Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BCMBB: DOWN GOES NO. 1!TV / Radio Personality
New Post: Starlin Castro Would Be A Bad Idea For Mets https://t.co/JiCS9LArQR #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Starlin Castro away from Yankee Stadium the last two years: .251/.288/.373 while playing awful defense. No thanks.Blogger / Podcaster
