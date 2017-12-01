New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usa-today-9367498.0

Starlin Castro Would Be A Bad Idea For Mets

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... ikely be required to take on the entirety of his contract. In that case, the Mets would be better off adding someone like Ian Kinsler, who has just one year l ...

Tweets