New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Starlin Castro Would Be A Bad Idea For Mets
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1m
... ikely be required to take on the entirety of his contract. In that case, the Mets would be better off adding someone like Ian Kinsler, who has just one year l ...
Tweets
-
So a week before the new Star Wars, does this trade mean the Evil Empire moniker is officially back?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets will reportedly talk to Marlins about Starlin Castro https://t.co/Uq5Zbud3BQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Since we’re discussing trades… Mets have made it clear to other teams that they’re open to trading starting pitcher… https://t.co/kikizpO4A8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BCMBB: DOWN GOES NO. 1!TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Starlin Castro Would Be A Bad Idea For Mets https://t.co/JiCS9LArQR #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Starlin Castro away from Yankee Stadium the last two years: .251/.288/.373 while playing awful defense. No thanks.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets