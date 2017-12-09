New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees moves put Starlin Castro on Mets’ radar
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 14s
... rt to fill the team’s hole at second base. It wouldn’t be the first time the Mets engaged in trade discussions about the versatile infielder. In 2014, the Met ...
Tweets
-
RT @NYKSOMPodcast: Ouch!!!! That’s a heart breakerBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chasedarnaud: If you’re serious about baseball and you live near Thousand Oaks, you’d be crazy not to train with @WoodyCliffords at SportsWestPerformancePlayer
-
5 years, $86 million left means he won’t be a Met.Evan Longoria is certain to be mentioned as a trade candidate in the coming week. When that happens, remember this:… https://t.co/zPPd0SprS1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @matthewcerrone: I don’t usually subscribe to this type of thinking, but.... If the @Yankees get @Giancarlo818, @Mets need to serio… https://t.co/0DPbxJqDMDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TeamVivalo: Yup, big risk big reward. We better win a world series in the next 3 years. https://t.co/jW8dUzI4xuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw the return for Stanton for Miami. Jeter's first gift basket had better be huge.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets