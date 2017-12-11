New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_10301248

MLB trade rumors: Mets, Rangers have discussed Matt Harvey for Jurickson Profar trade; Orioles also involved

by: Jon Becker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 4m

... ce, this trade strikes me as one that would need some balancing out from the Mets--while Harvey is under control for just one more season to Profar’s three, h ...

Tweets