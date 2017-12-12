New York Mets

Rising Apple
495015254-world-series-kansas-city-royals-v-new-york-mets-game-three.jpg

Mets fans finish at number 119 on FanSided’s Fandom 250

by: Christina Cola Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... ay get those few bright spots only ever so often. But I think the reason the Mets have been the only team, throughout all my sports fandom’s that I’ve never w ...

Tweets