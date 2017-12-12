New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Mets Interested In Napoli, Discussing Harvey Trade
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 1m
... ntrol until 2020, Texas likely won’t agree to an even swap, Heyman reported. Mets starter Matt Harvey pitches against the Cubs during the first inning on Sept ...
Tweets
-
Ed goes to mute jail for this. One week penalty.@michaelgbaron Not a review - it’s rotten tomato meter lolBlogger / Podcaster
-
I like that the Professionals are now proposing we trade Matz “and more” - like just some vague And More - to the O… https://t.co/n7g6zvVZmDBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think it's a matter of choice -- the Mets farm system is pretty barren right now (plus Marlins probably wou…If Marcell Ozuna is available for a reasonable return .. why on earth would you pursue Jay Bruce over him?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wow @metspolice I think you’ve finally surpassed me for most annoying tweeterStupid cheap everyone in baseball except the YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM inclined to keep, not trade, Harvey https://t.co/VHLTmRPLFZ #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Stupid cheap everyone in baseball except the YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets