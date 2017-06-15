New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Winter Meetings rumors: Due to input from manager, Mets decide not to trade Harvey - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 4m
... they do so.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 12, 2017 Callaway is the new Mets' manager who was previously the Indians' pitching coach. Eiland was recently ...
Tweets
-
Ed goes to mute jail for this. One week penalty.@michaelgbaron Not a review - it’s rotten tomato meter lolBlogger / Podcaster
-
I like that the Professionals are now proposing we trade Matz “and more” - like just some vague And More - to the O… https://t.co/n7g6zvVZmDBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think it's a matter of choice -- the Mets farm system is pretty barren right now (plus Marlins probably wou…If Marcell Ozuna is available for a reasonable return .. why on earth would you pursue Jay Bruce over him?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wow @metspolice I think you’ve finally surpassed me for most annoying tweeterStupid cheap everyone in baseball except the YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM inclined to keep, not trade, Harvey https://t.co/VHLTmRPLFZ #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Stupid cheap everyone in baseball except the YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets