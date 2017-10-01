New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10320972-1024x683

Trade Rumors: Montgomery, Hernandez, Castro, Mets, Span, Stratton, Fulmer

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3m

... ever, of any of the players — Ian Kinsler, Josh Harrison, Jason Kipnis — the Mets are considering, given Hernandez’s controllable salary.  One infielder the M ...

Tweets