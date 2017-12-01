New York Mets

Mets 360
Baseball-hall-of-fame-4

Mets360’s inaugural Hall of Fame class

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

... ck at age 43 in 1963 to win his 300th game Bob Friend – Pitched for both the Mets and Yankees in 1966 Curt Simmons – Played key roles for both the 1950 Philli ...

Tweets