New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10245599

This Year’s Consolation Prize: Anthony Swarzak

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

... y after whiffing on a pair of their top relief targets, the Mets pivoted to righthander Anthony Swarzak. In agreement on 2 years,$14m sources ...

Tweets