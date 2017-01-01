New York Mets

Deadspin
Ul6h8e1pmlxaeuco0yul

Marvel's Death Just Claimed Responsibility for the Cubs Winning the 2016 World Series

by: Tim Marchman to Deadspin Deadspin 59s

... Twitter Posts Filed to: Death Filed to: Death Ben Reilly Spider-Man Baseball Mets Ben Reilly Spider-Man Baseball Mets Image: Marvel Even though Thanos has bee ...

Tweets