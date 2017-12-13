New York Mets

Rising Apple
825374710-st-louis-cardinals-v-milwaukee-brewers.jpg

Mets make first move of winter, sign Anthony Swarzak

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

... ikeouts in 77.1 innings. This comes a day after Sandy Alderson suggested the Mets will go more by committee to close games. Swarzak provides another late inni ...

Tweets