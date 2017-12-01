New York Mets
Mets finally jump into hot stove fire | Live updates, transactions and more from the start of the Mickey Callaway Era
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 1m
... ednesday for a reliever. Right-hander Anthony Swarzak came to terms with the Mets on a two-year, $14 million deal. Here's why it matters. Mets sign a pair o ...
Ian Kinsler is with the angels now #sadTV / Radio Personality
New Post: Ian Kinsler to the Angels is Official https://t.co/mXX7igGLSM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Oh yeah, presses rollin’ now.What @Ken_Rosenthal said: The Tigers have traded Ian Kinsler to the Angels, I'm told.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets should be fully focused on acquiring Jason Kipnis from Cleveland now that Kinsler is off to the Angels.Minors
New Post: Kinsler Not An Angel Quite Yet https://t.co/mXX7igGLSM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
OK, START THE TWITTER PRESSESSource: Kinsler to #Angels official.Beat Writer / Columnist
