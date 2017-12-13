New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets miss out on potential solution at second base
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 56s
... ll had 22 homers, 14 steals and the strong glove work. The Angels — like the Mets — were on Kinsler’s 10-team no-trade list, but he decided to waive it to get ...
Tweets
-
Ian Kinsler is with the angels now #sadTV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Ian Kinsler to the Angels is Official https://t.co/mXX7igGLSM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oh yeah, presses rollin’ now.What @Ken_Rosenthal said: The Tigers have traded Ian Kinsler to the Angels, I'm told.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets should be fully focused on acquiring Jason Kipnis from Cleveland now that Kinsler is off to the Angels.Minors
-
New Post: Kinsler Not An Angel Quite Yet https://t.co/mXX7igGLSM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
OK, START THE TWITTER PRESSESSource: Kinsler to #Angels official.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets