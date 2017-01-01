New York Mets

Medium
1*nnyaiefcj9xsv73ujrlcua

New Mets Relief Pitcher Anthony Swarzak: Who Is This Guy? Is He Good at Baseball Things?

by: Roger Cormier Gotham Sports Network 3m

... ple of months in 2015, so there’s your connection. What else is there to the Mets’ newest acquisition? Perhaps more importantly, is he going to be any good? W ...

Tweets