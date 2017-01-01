New York Mets

Daily News
Gm-meetings-baseball

Mets leave Winter Meetings with Swarzak deal — here's what's next

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 8s

... and Jose Reyes, who has made it clear that he would like to come back to the Mets. The Mets' internal options at second base include Wilmer Flores, Gavin Cecc ...

Tweets