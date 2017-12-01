New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10293449_154511658_lowres

Why 2017 Was No Fluke For Anthony Swarzak

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

... e change in vertical location on the fastball over the last two seasons. The Mets aren’t the only ones that think the success will continue for Swarzak: If #M ...

Tweets