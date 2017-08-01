New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10161256-1024x683

NL East Links: Phillips, Mets, Second Base, Kipnis, Nats, Flores

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3m

... s Marc Carig (Twitter link). In a full story from Carig, he reports that the Mets are more willing to take on salary than give up significant prospects in tra ...

Tweets