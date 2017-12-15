New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
859148726-divisional-round-cleveland-indians-v-new-york-yankees-game-three.jpg

Report: New York Mets interested in trading for Jason Kipnis

by: Michael Addvensky Fansided: Empire Writes Back 26s

... about taking on some money (go ahead, be skeptical). Anyway, that’s why the Mets have so much interest in Jason Kipnis. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 14 ...

Tweets